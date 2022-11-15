Blue Mountains Cultural Centre is celebrating 10th birthday with a free community day Advertising Feature

Free gallery tours of The Archibald Prize 2022 exhibition will be held on Saturday, November 19 as part of the 10th birthday free community day.

Since opening its doors in 2012, the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre has welcomed visitors from all over the world, proving to be a popular attraction for visitors to the region, as well as a meeting place for locals and artists.



The Centre has showcased 162 in-house curated, touring and locally focused exhibitions and showcased 382 local Blue Mountains artists. It has also hosted close to 1500 public programs, events and festivals and acquired 159 artworks for its permanent fine arts collection.

The Centre is celebrating its 10th birthday in the month of November with a free community day to be held on Saturday, November 19.

Enjoy free entry into the Blue Mountains City Art Gallery and their permanent Into the Blue world heritage exhibition as well as special birthday treats on offer in the café.

Free gallery tours of The Archibald Prize 2022 exhibition will be run by the centre's volunteer guides throughout the day, starting from 11.30am and the young ones can try the free creative kids activities.

At 11am the centre will be unveiling a new major commission for the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre Fine Art Collection by local artist Julie Paterson.

The new commission has been donated to the Blue Mountains City Art Gallery Fine Art Collection by volunteer Rae Druitt.

Two artworks by Blackheath-based artist Julie Paterson highlight the unseen side of eucalypts.



Silver Top is an interpretation of the very top of a flowering eucalyptus sieberi (Silver Top Ash) from the perspective of an insect or bird. The Library of Shapes is a companion piece showing the individual stencils placed randomly as the artist used them to build up the main work.

Rae and Julie spent some time together discussing the vision for the work. Julie was inspired by a particular comment Rae made, "It all happens at the top with the eucalypts, and no one gets to see that."



Since its inception in 2014 the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre Fine Art Collection has grown to feature 140 works by prominent Australian artists including Garry Shead, Euan McLeod, Wendy Sharpe, Joan Ross and the late Peter Kingston.

Paul Brinkman, manager Arts and Cultural Services at Blue Mountains City Council said, "Without the community's fantastic support and enthusiasm towards our exhibitions and programs the Cultural Centre would not be the buzzing space that it is today, and I thank all of our artists, creatives and visitors that have been a part of our story.



"The key to the Cultural Centre's success has been the dedication of our staff and volunteers to making the Cultural Centre a space of creativity, learning, innovation and wonder for all who come through our doors."



In September this year the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre welcomed its one millionth visitor.

The lucky visitor was local resident Tess Goodberg, who lives in Katoomba and regularly brings her granddaughter into the Cultural Centre to enjoy treats from the Gallery Café and storytime in the Library.



Tess received a 12-month InSight Membership for her family to enjoy free entry to the Blue Mountains City Art Gallery and discounts in the Shop and Café, for being the one millionth visitor to the facility.



Mayor, Cr Mark Greenhill, said: "The Council is proud of the Cultural Centre's achievements since opening in 2012 and the consequent level of support that the facility receives from not only the Blue Mountains community, but from visitors from around the globe.

