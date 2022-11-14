Blue Mountains commuters are in for lengthy delays after a police incident at Kingswood.
Passengers on the 7.10am Katoomba train were stopped for an hour on Tuesday November 15 at Woodford and informed by an announcement that "a fatality at Kingswood would delay the train until further notice".
After an hour passengers were told the train would only make it to Springwood. Buses were expected to replace trains from Springwood to Penrith.
Passengers are being alerted to delay traffic to the city and that the incident is "ongoing". Buses were not readily available at the time to fill the gap due to school bus runs.
The Transport for NSW website was alerting passengers that trains are being stopped at Penrith.
"Trains are not running between St Marys and Penrith due to an incident requiring emergency services at Kingswood.
"Only a limited number of buses are available to run between St Marys and Penrith in both directions.
"All Blue Mountains trains will start and/or end at Penrith. Services may be less frequent and trips may take longer than usual."
Passengers were being advised to "please allow extra travel time, check transport apps, information screens and listen to announcements ... delay travel if possible or consider using other nearby public transport services."
By 10am, transport services announced trains were again "running between St Marys and Penrith on the T1 Western Line and Blue Mountains Line after the emergency incident".
"Buses continue to supplement some services.
"Passengers are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time, listen to announcements and check information screens as stops may change at short notice."
The trains NSWTrainLink West Twitter account said trains are running late, but will not stop at Kingswood and stops may change at short notice.
Commuters are being advised to check transport apps and www.transportnsw.info for real-time updates and other transport options where required.
