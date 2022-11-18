Nine years ago Louis C. Brandt was making a name for himself as a rising star in basketball. Today, he's retired the ball in favour of the camera and has just earned an award for his cinematography skills.
"I kind of had the hard decision to either continue on with the basketball and struggle really hard to [get] a contract, or to give that up and pursue my other love and dream, which was, in the end, film production," the 29-year-old said.
Mr Brandt has been working professionally with the camera for around five years, on projects ranging from high-budget advertisements to no-budget short films.
It was his recent work on a music video which won him the Gold Award at the Australian Cinematographers Society's NSW awards this year, which qualifies him for the National Awards held next May.
Mr Brandt said he was "pretty excited to get something, but also very humbled by the experience too."
The winning music video was for musician JOY. and her song Think About It.
"We shot over four days, each day we were up at sunrise and didn't get home until well and truly after dark," said Mr Brandt.
"And we made that video on a really small budget with a small crew, yet did really really well, and produced something that's really beautiful and that we're all proud of. And fortunately it got recognised, which is sort of cool."
Mr Brandt grew up in Springwood and attended Blaxland High School, and still makes the trip from the city to Lawson regularly.
He is also involved in MTNS MADE, a Blue Mountains community supporting local creative talent. He considers it crucial to encourage creative young people to follow their dreams, as he did.
"If you have a passion for something, especially film, I think do whatever you can to make that a reality, and try and chase what [you] believe in," he said.
"I'm pretty proud of it, but...[I'm] more just keen to try and represent film in the Mountains a little bit more, and hopefully someone out there sees it and sees they can potentially do it too."
You can learn more about Louis Brandt and view his work through his website at https://louiscbrandt.com/.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.