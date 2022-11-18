Blue Mountains Gazette

Louis C. Brandt wins Gold Award at Australian Cinematographers Society's NSW awards

TW
By Tom Walker
November 18 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nine years ago Louis C. Brandt was making a name for himself as a rising star in basketball. Today, he's retired the ball in favour of the camera and has just earned an award for his cinematography skills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.