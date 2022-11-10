Glenbrook Players presents comedy, Lend Me A Tenor

Glenbrook Players are presenting the multi-award-winning comedy, Lend Me A Tenor, by American playwright, Ken Ludwig, at Glenbrook Theatre.
The production opened on November 11 with upcoming performances scheduled for November 18 and 19.
Director, Kane Baltetsch, described the play as a "a sharply written, door slamming, mistaken identity farce, filled with lust, passion and loads of whacky, rib-tickling comedy."
Set in 1934, the play opens as "the worlds' greatest tenor", Tito Merelli, played by Mitchell Rist, arrives to perform the starring role of Othello for the Cleveland Opera Company. Tito hasn't even sung a warm up note before Maria, Tito's jealous wife (Angela Pezzano), discovers shapely Tito fan, Maggie Saunders (played by Ruby Gee) hidden in the closet.
Maria storms out on Tito, luggage in hand while her inconsolable husband is given a calming sedative to accompany his glass of Chianti by anxious minder, Max (Tre Doyle). Max hopes Tito will take a restorative nap, and all will be well. Everything goes south from there.
Unable to rouse the unconscious Tito, Opera Manager, Henry Saunders (James Lodar) flies into a panic, believing him to be dead. Determined to rescue his sell-out production and keep his company on the operatic map, Saunders turns to his assistant and budding tenor, Max, to don Il Stupendo's Othello costume, and take to the stage.
Max navigates through one disaster after another as he attempts to put right his gaff with the sedatives, while the rest of the cast (Karla Kemister, Margaret Bell and Amy Sherden) along with Tito's wife, Maria, vie for his attention believing Max to be Tito. Tito Mirelli finally awakes in the midst of this chain reaction of mistaken identities and the play proceeds to its hilarious conclusion, leaving logic behind one of the many rapidly opening and closing doors.
Bookings can be made via the Glenbrook Players Website or through the Glenbrook Cinema booking line on 4739-0003.
