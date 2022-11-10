Glenbrook Players presents comedy, Lend Me A Tenor

Max navigates through one disaster after another as he attempts to put right his gaff with the sedatives, while the rest of the cast (Karla Kemister, Margaret Bell and Amy Sherden) along with Tito's wife, Maria, vie for his attention believing Max to be Tito. Tito Mirelli finally awakes in the midst of this chain reaction of mistaken identities and the play proceeds to its hilarious conclusion, leaving logic behind one of the many rapidly opening and closing doors.