A 69-year-old woman is recovering from head injuries after being knocked onto the platform at Glenbrook during a brawl.
An allegedly drunk 31-year-old man from Queensland became involved in a brawl with another man on a Mountains train as it arrived at Glenbrook train station about 5pm on November 8.
Blue Mountains Detective Sergeant Brendan Bayliss said the male was allegedly highly intoxicated and harassing commuters prior to the brawl.
The woman was attempting to board the train and "was knocked onto the platform causing injuries to her head, elbow and tailbone," he said.
"Police were called locating the male a short distance away and was arrested," Sgt Bayliss said.
"The female was taken to Nepean Hospital by ambulance. Upon arriving at Springwood Police Station, the male commenced headbutting and punching the dock door resulting in injuries to both his head and hand," Sgt Bayliss has alleged.
Ambulance officers were in attendance, however the male refused to be treated for a possible broken hand and lacerations to his head, police said. The male was eventually sedated by paramedics and taken to Nepean Hospital for further tests. He was charged with numerous offences and had his bail refused.
He was expected to appear at Penrith Local Court on November 15. The woman has since made a full recovery.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.