Blue Mountains Gazette

Brawl at Glenbrook railway station: woman, 69, knocked over, has head injuries

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated November 16 2022 - 3:09pm, first published 10:51am
A 69-year-old woman is recovering from head injuries after being knocked onto the platform at Glenbrook during a brawl.

BL

B C Lewis

Local News

