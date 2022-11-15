Just in time for Christmas, the Fairmont Resort in Leura has opened up their ice skating rink for business.
The 600 square metre rink is suspended over the existing lake and can accommodate up to 200 guests at a time, seven days a week.
Hotelier Dr Jerry Schwarz said the Blue Mountains Ice Skating Rink was due to open on July 1, but compliance issues held it back.
On November 15 he told the Gazette: "Finally, we obtained the OC (Occupational certificate) for the ice skating rink. Made all the harder due to tightening of regulations, and also because part of our conditions for the ice rink was that the multi-storey car park is opened, which it now is!"
The steep outside ramp also delayed the opening.
Dr Schwarz said the company was having "a soft opening this Thursday, and the ice rink will be open for business this weekend".
The ice rink is opening after Penrith's Ice Palace became a casualty of the COVID pandemic with its final skate session on June 29.
Hotel mogul Dr Schwartz thought up the idea of an ice rink after his own children Dane, Lara and Amber discovered the sport on a family cruise. And while the kids are now "in a horse phase", hotel guests and the Mountains community will be able to enjoy the winter wonderland - believed to have cost about $4 million - all year round.
Dr Schwartz said the Mountains will "love a new ice rink, especially since the one in Penrith closed".
Ben Mellor, Fairmont Resort general manager, said hotel bookings were strong on the back of the new rink.
Blue Mountains Ice Skating Rink will operate seven days - Monday to Friday from noon to 8pm, Saturdays from 10am to 8pm and Sundays from 10am to 6pm. A family ticket is $85 with skate hire and 'penguins' (an assisted way to get around the rink) $8 each. There are also ice skating facilities for the disabled.
A Winter Sports World facility in Penrith is expected to open by 2026 and Mr Mellor said they will try to accommodate some teams who have lost their training facility.
"We will initially open to locals, guests, visitors and figure skaters, then assess and start speaking with sporting teams.
"There's a big ice skating culture," he said, adding the engineering staff and others had been lining up for roles at the rink, including manning the Zamboni ice-clearing machine.
