They might be more than 120 kilometres apart, but there's an intriguing connection between the Sydney Opera House and Mt Wilson, the little village at the top of the Mountains.
Owen Haviland, whose grandfather, Stan, headed the Opera House committee in the 1950s and worked closely with Jorn Utzon, has one of the icon's famous acoustic doughnuts suspended from the garage ceiling in his Mt Wilson home.
The doughtnut (or perspex sound reflector) had been owned by Frank Matthews, who worked on the construction of the Opera House and actually designed the trolley system which lifted and lowered the doughnuts to change the acoustics.
Mr Haviland and his partner, Susie Hope, befriended Mr Matthews when they first moved to Mt Wilson in 1990.
"Frank was an electrical engineer on the Opera House and Owen's grandfather, Stan, was head of public works and basically employed Utzon," Ms Hope said.
So when the two got together, the conversation "was all Opera House".
Mr Haviland owns one of the "red books" that contained Utzon's original designs, as well as a wooden model of an orange and its segments which also formed part of the original creative process.
So when Mr Matthews left Mt Wilson some years ago, he knew he had found a new home for his doughnut. Mr Haviland suspended it from the ceiling of the garage.
Fast forward to this month and Sydney journalist, Helen Pitt, is in Mt Wilson as November's artist-in-residence.
Ms Pitt is the author of the Walkley award-winning book, The House, about the people behind the iconic building. She has taken up the residency in the hope of writing her first book of fiction.
Mr Haviland, realising her interest in the subject, got in touch and invited Ms Pitt to visit. She was delighted.
"I can't believe I had to go all the way to Mt Wilson to finally see and touch a doughnut," she said.
I can't believe I had to go all the way to Mt Wilson to finally see and touch a doughnut.- Helen Pitt
Ms Pitt will present a talk about the Opera House on Sunday, November 27 at 11am at the Mt Wilson Village Hall. She will focus on some rarely seen photos from the Herald's archives and will have signed copies of The House for sale. Suggested donation for the talk (including morning tea) $15 (cash only). Bookings essential to kookootonga247@gmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.