Theatre - Something Rich and Strange: Adapting Historical Lives for the Stage is the final event in the creative conversations series at The Joan.
What are the ethics of creating theatre based on the lives of real people? From the records of Irish female convicts to the private diary of an orphan in war-torn Italy, a panel of PhD researchers will discuss the ethical challenges and exciting opportunities of adapting historical lives for the stage.
Samuel Webster (pictured left) is a prize-winning Australian artist who works across multiple disciplines including writing, dramaturgy, photography and music. He has recently returned to Sydney after living and working for seven years in Italy and across Europe.
As dramaturg, he has worked with Sydney Dance Company artistic director Rafael Bonachela on Impermanence (2021), Ocho (2017), [ab]intra (2018), Lux Tenebris (2016), and Frame of Mind (2015). He was also poet and dramaturg for 2 One Another (2012) and published a book of visual poetry (Protogenos) for Sydney Dance Company in 2011. In Italy, he was the writer and director of two hybrid plays, Ecco (2017) and Viziato (2018).
Melita Rowston (right) is an award-winning writer, director and performer. A graduate of UTS (MA in creative writing), NIDA (grad dip in directing), VCA (BFA in painting), she's written nine produced full-length plays, five produced short plays, adapted three literary works for production, and performed two one-woman shows. She has directed 15 theatre productions.
She has been shortlisted for the STC Patrick White Playwrights Award, the Silver Gull Award and the Griffin Award. Her one-woman performance 6 Degrees of Ned Kelly was adapted for broadcast by ABC Radio National. She was twice selected as resident playwright at Griffin Theatre Company and has performed her poetry locally and internationally.
Theatre - Something Rich and Strange: Adapting Historical Lives for the Stage is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, November 24, at 6:30pm. Tickets free but booking essential. See www.thejoan.com.au. Presented by the University of New England Cultural and Creative Arts Network in partnership with The Joan.
