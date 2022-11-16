Something rich and strange

As dramaturg, he has worked with Sydney Dance Company artistic director Rafael Bonachela on Impermanence (2021), Ocho (2017), [ab]intra (2018), Lux Tenebris (2016), and Frame of Mind (2015). He was also poet and dramaturg for 2 One Another (2012) and published a book of visual poetry (Protogenos) for Sydney Dance Company in 2011. In Italy, he was the writer and director of two hybrid plays, Ecco (2017) and Viziato (2018).

