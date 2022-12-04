Footballing cousins Cayden and Owen Henderson are heading to the UK and Ireland as part of the Australian schoolboys team.
Cayden, a Blaxland High student from Sun Valley, and Owen, from Glenbrook who attends The Hills Sports High school, were both selected to make the tour in January.
Cayden, a goalkeeper, started playing football with the under 5s.
"Soccer has been in my life for as long as I can remember. I started at Blaxland Redbacks and I now playing in the first grade squad for Blacktown City."
He said being selected for his country was "incredible".
"Having the opportunity to represent my country it is something I am very proud of and I am looking forward to the challenge. It has been something I've been striving to achieve since primary school."
The now 17-year-old has been overseas before, three years ago on a football tour.
"The level over in England is very good and the talent and energy is so high. I'm really looking forward to going back and improving my game," he said.
Owen, also 17, is a centre back who has also been playing since he was four. This will be his first overseas trip to play football.
"I am honoured to be selected to represent my country and look forward to wearing the green and gold during the UK and Ireland tour in January," he said.
The boys have played with and against each other for years but agreed that to make the team together was "really special".
