Footballing cousins Cayden and Owen Henderson selected for Australian schoolboys team to tour UK and Ireland

By Jennie Curtin
Updated December 4 2022 - 12:47pm, first published 11:56am
Footballing cousins Cayden and Owen Henderson are heading to the UK and Ireland as part of the Australian schoolboys team.

