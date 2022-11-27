Name changes, road bypasses and lagoons: Glenbrook's early colonial history

Glenbrook, the gateway to the Blue Mountains, has always been significant.
To our Aboriginal ancestors it is a sacred area; places like Red Hand cave hint at ceremonies of major importance.
Early European explorers passed through the area heading further west, Gregory Blaxland describing a large lagoon full of very coarse rushes.
George Evans surveyed the land, William Cox and his men built the road and Governor Macquarie and his party travelled through the area, stopping at the lagoon's military encampment, in 1815.
Soldiers were stationed at the lagoon, keeping the highway open and free of interference.
In November 1818, Sir John Jamison, travelling through, named Glenbrook Creek. This name appeared on a plan of Emu Plains and Lines of Road up Lapstone by Surveyor Rusden in 1831.
In 1824, the new road was opened, bypassing the area now called Glenbrook and zig-zagging up from Emu Plains to Blaxland (now Old Bathurst Road). It will not be until 1927 that the main highway west runs through Glenbrook again.
Between 1825 and 1830, Barnett Levey was granted 1280 acres of land in three lots, from Governors Brisbane, Darling and Bourke. Calling his land Mount Sion, he built the Pilgrim Inn. He named Kedron Creek.
Levey's interests were more in the emerging Sydney theatre; he became insolvent, selling his Mountains land to John Wood. Levey died in 1837.
In 1833 the road changed again. Lennox Bridge was built, Mitchell Pass becoming the new western road, taking the traffic up the hill to Wascoe (Blaxland).
The railway west shattered the area's quiet. It zig-zagged up Lapstone Hill, Whitton's answer to the expensive tunnels he was forbidden to build. The Zig-Zag and Knapsack Viaduct opened in 1867.
The railways resumed the lagoon from Barnett Levey's lands, increased the storage capacity by constructing a low dam to provide water during railway construction. The area was now called Watertank as two large storage tanks were built each end of the platform. However, it soon became known as Wascoe's Siding.
During the 1870s water from the lagoon was used for the steam trains. The growing town was called Brookdale and, in 1879, re-named Glenbrook.
The zig-zag was slow, becoming slower as traffic increased so a tunnel was finally built, opening in 1892. It cut through the hill, but the incline was steep, the tunnel climate poor and there was a slight curve. Trains often became stuck there or slipped backwards.
This tunnel closed in 1913 when the new double-track tunnel, built at Bluff Point, opened. Glenbrook acquired a new station, at the foot of Ross Street. The area would not be bypassed again.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.