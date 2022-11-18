Three local businesses have been honoured at the NSW Tourism Awards.
The Fairmont Resort in Leura won the gold medal in the business event venue category, meaning it will represent NSW at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards to be held in Sydney in March next year.
The resort also won a silver medal in the 4-4.5 star accommodation category.
The online business, Ask Roz, won silver in the tourism retail and hire services category, adding to a swathe of awards it has received in the last nine years.
And Blue Mountains Stargazing, which runs tours with astrophysicist Dimitri Douchin around Wentworth Falls and other Upper Mountains areas, won a bronze medal in the tour and/or transport operator category.
Stargazing co-founder and managing director, Caroline Boulom, said: "We are very honoured to receive the bronze award in the tour and transport operator category. This is a huge recognition after two years in business and we would like to thank our stellar team of astronomers and co-hosts, ours partners, Blue Mountains Tourism, Destination NSW for their amazing support and our fabulous guests who come to stargaze with us."
The awards were presented at a ceremony at Luna Park on November 17.
They are managed by the NSW Tourism Industry Council powered by Business NSW, the state's peak business organisation, and supported by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.
"The NSW Tourism Awards celebrate those tourism experiences that inspire visitors to #feelnewsouthwales and recognise those businesses who exemplify quality tourism," said Paula Martin, senior director, NSW Tourism Industry Council.
"These businesses provide leadership in innovation, marketing and in the delivery of quality products and services. These are businesses who advance and promote the NSW and Australian tourism industry through consistent customer service and quality experiences to all.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.