Police are asking for help from the public to find a missing 15-year-old boy.
Lucas Chandler (whose picture is currently unavailable) was last seen at Wentworth Falls at 9am on Thursday November 17.
Officers from Blue Mountains Police Area Command were notified and immediately started inquiries to locate him.
Lucas Chandler is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 160cm tall, medium build, medium length sandy blonde hair with brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black cap, grey hoodie, black track pants and white shoes. Police hold concerns for his welfare because of his age.
The boy is known to frequent Katoomba, Lithgow and the Penrith areas and may be using the rail network.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact Blue Mountains Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Meanwhile in traffic news the Great Western Highway at Woodford is set for scheduled roadworks from Tuesday November 22 until Thursday December 1.
The speed limit will be reduced to 40 kilometres between the hours of 9pm and 5am while the roadworks take place. It will affect traffic in both directions, as one of two lanes will be closed in each direction.
Live Traffic reports that alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions will be in place on Station Street.
Motorists are being advised to check signs and exercise caution.
