Glenbrook trivia night first step towards sensory playground for school

Glenbrook Public School is one step closer to getting a much-needed sensory playground after parents banded together to hold its first trivia night, successfully raising more than $14,000.
The $120,000 playground is due to be built early next year, with the Parents and Citizens Association contributing $20,000 and the Department of Education the bulk.
One generous donation came from Paul Merrick, owner of Merrick Property Group, who put $5000 towards the cause because of his family's personal story.
"There's a lot of great causes out there ... there are some that are particularly close to our heart and any kind of initiative that includes inclusivity is close to our heart," he said.
"For myself and my wife personally, we've had a fantastic but very interesting journey with a wonderful son of ours, Benjamin, who's on the autism spectrum.
"I think when it comes to playgrounds, sensory playgrounds, inclusive playgrounds, it's something we need more of in the community and what we found when Benjamin was first diagnosed, we were really struggling to find places where we could take him that he would enjoy and feel safe and included."
Mr Merrick said he was "all in" when approached by parent Kate Dorrell, who co-organised the event with fellow parent Sophie Seaborn.
The pair managed to get more than 30 businesses to donated prizes to the fundraiser.
"This is a huge show of support for our school," Ms Dorrell said.
"Every ticket, grazing box, drink and raffle ticket sold contributed to this total.
"And, of course, every business donation made a big difference - we raised more than $3000 in our live auction alone, and more than $1000 from The Diamond Chance draw from York Jewellers."
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.