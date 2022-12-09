Millions of years ago, dinosaurs ruled the earth. Now they're back for summer at Scenic World.
Dinosaur Valley brings the ancient rainforest to life with dozens of dinosaurs.
A must-do family adventure, Dinosaur Valley transforms Scenic World into a dinosaur sanctuary offering a new way to experience the Blue Mountains and have some prehistoric fun.
Grab a dino selfie and trail guide and descend into the Jurassic rainforest via the world's steepest railway.
Explore Fossil Alley and the Hatchery, and see life-sized dinosaurs up close in their natural habitat.
Meet dozens of roaring, snarling, moving dinosaurs including Australia's very own, Australoventator and Minmi, as well as Brachiosaurus, Triceratops, Tyrannosaurus Rex, Stegosaurus, and more.
And our Dinosaur Rangers will put your dinosaur knowledge to the test and keep curious minds guessing.
For the first time, your ultimate bundle ticket also includes entry to the all-new Dino Play Zone where kids can get hands-on in a fossil-dig area, meet our baby dinosaurs, explore the Dino Jungle Gym and stomp to tunes in the Dino Disco - perfect for kids up to eight years old.
Kids continue the fun at home with Ranger Packs filled with all the essentials such as binoculars, reusable Dinosaur Valley water bottle, an official Junior Ranger badge, bandana and more.
Visitors experience Dinosaur Valley at their own pace with travel on the Scenic Railway, Skyway, Walkway and Cableway included in the ticket - the perfect excuse for a family getaway.
Dinosaur Valley runs until January 29. Get in quick before tickets go extinct. Kids under three are free.
More info and tickets at dinosaurvalley.com.au.
