Springwood Country Club hosts Pro Am charity day

Former Australian Open champion Peter Lonard was among the big names at the annual Springwood Country Club Pro Am Charity Day.
Christopher Taylor was the winning pro golfer with an impressive score of 1 under par.
The weather was picture perfect on Thursday, October 17 and the pro golfers were delighted with the condition of the course and the welcome given to them by the club.
Golfers taking part included Peter Lonard (PGA tour winner and multiple Australian Open wins), Peter Fowler (European Tour winner and Australian Open winner), Andre Stolz, Grant Kenny and previous Springwood professional, Allan May. The pro golfers were all vying for a total prize pool of $20,000.
One-hundred-and-three Springwood members and guests were paired up with 60 pro golfers.
More than $3500 was raised for the Springwood Hospital. Clinical Nurse Consultant Palliative Care from Springwood Hospital, Pia Lambert, accepted the cheque.
The event was proudly sponsored by the Fidelity Capital Group and other businesses
The club is looking forward to next year's pro am, which it hopes will be a two-day event and attract even more pros and amateurs.
