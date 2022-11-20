Rock climber killed by falling rock at Leura

A rock climber has been killed by a falling rock in Leura.
Emergency services were called to Sublime Point Road, Leura at 12.30pm on Sunday, November 20 following reports a climber had been injured.
Police were told the climber had been struck by a falling rock, NSW Police said in a statement.
"The man was treated by NSW Ambulance Special Operations Team paramedics, however, died at the scene," the statement said.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
