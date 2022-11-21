Blue Mountains Gazette

Katoomba High School students show support at White Ribbon event

TW
By Tom Walker
November 21 2022 - 8:00pm
Katoomba High School students attending a White Ribbon event have spoken highly of the cause, including new coercive control legislation passed days earlier.

Tom Walker

