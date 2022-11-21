Katoomba High School students attending a White Ribbon event have spoken highly of the cause, including new coercive control legislation passed days earlier.
White Ribbon Australia is a campaign aimed at men and boys which promotes awareness for men's violence against women. Its focus is on mobilising men in their own communities to eliminate gendered violence.
Students who attended the event on November 18 spoke supportively of the movement.
"It's always good to make anyone feel as comfortable as they can no matter what situation they may be in. It's just good to make people feel comfortable where they are," said Year 12 student Cooper Hancott.
One student made particular reference to coercive control, a form of domestic abuse involving patterns of behaviour which deny victims their independence.
A new law passed NSW parliament on November 16, making coercive control illegal with a sentence of up to seven years in jail.
"The new legislation that has passed is just an excellent example of hour our society is stepping in the right away to solve this issue," said Year 12 student Declan Fishburn.
The event was organised by Flinn Donovan, from Mountains Youth Services Team, and Christopher Smith, from Mountains Men Against Violence.
It was held at the Carrington Lawns and had a free sausage sizzle, some games to play, and White Ribbons available to purchase and show support for the campaign's cause.
"It's not about shaming people... it's more about letting people know 'this is what we feel', and how we want to end violence against women," said Mr Donovan.
He further supported the coercive control law as an example of forms of abuse which require more awareness.
"That just goes to show it's not just hitting, and it's not just gaslighting. It's so many other things," he said.
Mr Smith also spoke supportively of the new law.
"Legislation has a very powerful effect on culture. It's the one thing that you can say 'well that's [no longer] okay anymore, because it's the law.' And then from that, smaller, more cultural changes happen," he said.
One in three young people don't think controlling someone is a form of violence.
On average, one woman a week is murdered by her current or former partner, and 85 per cent of Australian women have been sexually harassed.
If you have experienced family and domestic violence and/or sexual assault, you can call 1800RESPECT for 24-hour counselling.
For more helplines and support services, or to make a donation, visit White Ribbon's website at https://www.whiteribbon.org.au/.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
