If the sultry baritone voices of Bing Crosby and Michael Buble, and the dulcet falsetto tones of Frankie Valli from The Four Seasons, get you in the mood for Christmas then you will not want to miss The Vallies: This Christmas in a special Morning Melodies presentation.
The concert will be held at the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood at 11am on Wednesday, December 14.
Be thoroughly entertained for 90 minutes by outstanding vocal group The Vallies and their band, enjoy a goodie bag and go on a melodious trip down memory lane. All tickets are $25 and there is no booking fee.
Bookings: www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au or 4723 5050.
