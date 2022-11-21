Blue Mountains Gazette

Get into the swing of Christmas with The Vallies at Blue Mountains Theatre

Updated November 22 2022 - 9:18am, first published 9:10am
If the sultry baritone voices of Bing Crosby and Michael Buble, and the dulcet falsetto tones of Frankie Valli from The Four Seasons, get you in the mood for Christmas then you will not want to miss The Vallies: This Christmas in a special Morning Melodies presentation.

