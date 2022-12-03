Winmalee Public School has unearthed a time capsule buried in 1988.
Unveiled as part of the school's 50th anniversary celebrations in November, the capsule contained items preserved from 1988, including a Sony Walkman, student work, and various photos and photo albums.
"Everything in it is preserved brilliantly," said teacher Melissa Holdsworth.
The time capsule was dug up ahead of time, as it required an excavator to extract.
Mrs Holdsworth saw the event as exciting and nostalgic.
"I knew a lot of the people who were involved in it, and putting it together, and they were really excited about it being taken out," she said.
The time capsule unearthing was part of Winmalee Public School's 50th anniversary event on November 18. Each stage of the school took on a decade to research, with some teachers dressing in era-appropriate attire.
The school hopes to bury another capsule by the end of the year, including contributions from students, to be opened in 25 years.
The school also intends to release a YouTube video showcasing the event.
Mrs Holdsworth attended Winmalee Public School in 1979 and was past school captain. She has been regularly teaching there since 2016.
"All the staff [have] worked so brilliantly as a team to put all this together today. And I am super proud of them and the students at our school," she said.
"It's a fantastic place to be, and always has been."
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.