Blue Mountains Gazette

NSW Labor vows to allow renters in Blue Mountains to directly transfer bonds from one property to another

Updated November 25 2022 - 10:26am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture

Blue Mountains State MP Trish Doyle says a NSW Labor government will deliver fairer rental rules by reducing the upfront moving costs for renters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.