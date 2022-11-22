Blue Mountains Gazette

Virtual Trek for Timor raises $34,000 but pushes for higher target

By Makayla Muscat
November 22 2022 - 6:00pm
Forty trekkers took part in the second virtual Trek for Timor fundraiser and walked 3059 kilometres collectively.

