Virtual Trek for Timor raises $34,000 but pushes for higher target

Forty trekkers took part in the second virtual Trek for Timor fundraiser and walked 3059 kilometres collectively.
Held in October, the trek has raised almost $34,000 which will be spent over the next two years on development projects in Hatobuilico, the Blue Mountains Friendship region in Timor-Leste.
In 2020, the virtual trek raised almost $82,000. This year, with only half the number of trekkers, organisers are hoping to reach their goal of $40,000.
"If we can get to half the amount of donations that will be a brilliant effort by all concerned," said committee member Susan Ambler.
"We really appreciate the generosity of both trekkers and sponsors in these times of economic downturn."
Raising $40,000 ensures that the Blue Mountains Trek for Timor will be able to continue to help fund the senior secondary school in Hatobuilico Vila and the projects of eight active and effective women's groups.
They also plan to help build a new preschool in a remote area and fit out a new library in the senior secondary school to spread their educational support across the region.
The Blue Mountains Virtual Trek for Timor 2022 committee believe the funds raised will have an "enormous impact in the decades to come'' and has profusely thanked all the trekkers, sponsors, volunteers, and ambassadors.
"Once again the Blue Mountains and other supporters of East Timor have put their bodies on the line for the good of our nearest neighbours," said Ms Ambler.
"We would like to thank you all again from the bottom of our hearts and assure you that your kindness and generosity is greatly appreciated by the Hatobuilico region in East Timor.
"Being able to feed and educate their families is vitally important to the people of Hatobuilico and any help that we can provide is taken up with pride and hope for the future."
East Timor is one of the poorest countries in the world and given Australia's connections go back to the Second World War, the committee is thrilled the community has continued to support the Blue Mountains' partnership with our near neighbours.
"Even in a year as difficult as this, people have given up their time and money to support others," said Ms Ambler.
"You can all be extremely proud of yourselves and each other. Thank you."
Sponsorship donations will close on November 30, but donations can be made anytime at https://trek-for-timor-blue-mountains.raisely.com/.
