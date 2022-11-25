After six months of work, Katoomba High School students were rewarded with a red carpet experience at the sold-out premiere of their short film, Soles.
Students from the Mountain of Youth filmmaking project arrived at The Edge Cinema in a limo on November 8 to a crowd of about 350 cheering people.
Mountain of Youth mentors were thrilled with the turnout.
"It was genuinely packed to the rafters. There were people standing up the back, there was people in the aisles. It was awesome," said producer Riley Saxton.
"It was unreal, it was like a dream. Very surreal," said co-producer and mentor Helena Zadro-Jones.
Director and founder of Mountain of Youth, Kalani Gacon, was impressed to see the film perform so well, despite COVID and digital streaming competition.
"You're fighting with Netflix, you're fighting with Disney...so for us to have sold out a cinema, for a local, independent film, it's unheard of," said Mr Gacon.
Mountain of Youth is a mentorship program run by Mr Gacon. Katoomba High School students spent six months creating their own film, getting involved in everything from storyboarding to camera work.
The final film, Soles, follows two kids in Katoomba who pursue a local myth in hopes of saving their friendship.
Local screenings included a crew Q&A and a documentary of behind-the-scenes footage on the creation of the film, with commentary from Mountain of Youth mentors and students.
Students involved in making the film spoke highly about the Mountain of Youth program.
"It's been surreal... it's such an amazing experience to work with people that professionally do this," said 17-year-old-student Lewis Peterson.
"It wasn't an experience I could have ever anticipated having," said 18-year-old student Abbie Payne.
Soles will go on to air at film festivals globally after its local screenings.
"A big part of this project was for the film itself to have some success and touch people around the world. So the film will then travel to different festivals, different cities... and will travel beyond the Mountains and touch people's hearts around the planet," said Mr Gacon.
The award winning filmmaker plans to run Mountain of Youth again next year.
Soles will play at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre on November 26 before moving on to film festivals. Tickets can be purchased at https://events.humanitix.com/soles-screening-f6x9tsbb.
