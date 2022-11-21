Blue Mountains Gazette

Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club holds successful carnival

Updated November 22 2022 - 3:27pm, first published November 21 2022 - 3:04pm
More than 250 swimmers from all Sydney and regional NSW came together for the annual Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club Carnival.

