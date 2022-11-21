Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club holds successful carnival

More than 250 swimmers from all Sydney and regional NSW came together for the annual Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club Carnival.
A lot of hard work by the committee and club members created a hugely successful day on Sunday, November 13, with positive feedback received from all visiting clubs.
A coach from Ryde-Carlile Swimming Club, one of the premier clubs in NSW, said the event at Glenbrook Swim Centre was the perfect preparation for nationals this year, which will be held at an open air pool on the Gold Coast.
Local swimmers fared well against the best in the state, ably supported by the coaching team from Mountain Swim.
A 57-strong team represented Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club, with many coming away with medals and personal best times. This was an important opportunity for many of the club's swimmers to gain qualifying times for NSW state and national events, as well as preparation for the Mountains and Plains Summer Championships in February.
Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club raised some much needed funds from a well-attended barbecue and multiple raffles, which were made possible by amazing support from local businesses. The club's platinum sponsors, Devine Scapes, along with Tri to Swim, Blue Mountains Ugg Boots, Springwood Country Club, Lloyd's IGA Springwood, Physio Point Springwood, Glenbrook Cinema, Clean Cut Family Meats and Woolworths Lennox Village all generously donated to add to the success of the day.
Summer club nights for Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club take place at Glenbrook Swim Centre every Monday night until April, and a winter program runs fortnightly a Springwood Aquatic and Fitness Centre. The club offers free entry to prospective members for two club nights before needing to register. Registrations are open all year round at https://swimcentral.swimming.org.au/. Active Kids vouchers accepted.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.