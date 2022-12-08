Winmalee's Ian Halpin, a NSW 400m champion, is gearing up for competition in 2023, while also hoping to turn his years of global competition into helping other Mountains runners.
The three-time NSW state open title holder, anchored the men's 4 x 400m relay team in the 2019 Doha World Championships and was runner-up at the 2022 Australian Championships.
He started a love for running with cross country at Wentworth Falls Public School and has spent his life as a successful professional track athlete specialising in the 400 metres. He has been a member of the Australian track team since 2019.
Halpin is preparing for the silver-graded domestic tour and to compete in the Australian Championships in Brisbane at the end of March. Off the back of that event, he hopes to qualify for the World Championships in Budapest.
Now 29, Halpin is also starting to combine his athletic pursuits with his own personal training and private sport sprints coaching in the Blue Mountains.
He works out of Blaxland at the Optimal Health Hub in the Movement Antidote clinic.
He is fitting in his business early in the morning, before his busy training schedule and said he will train clients of all skill levels "no matter their health and fitness goals".
Those skills involve strength and conditioning, nutritional advice, speed for sport coaching, group training, rehabilitation and injury prevention.
He recently returned from consulting at schools in Singapore where he worked to inspire youth development in sport, especially "developing the depth of the 400".
