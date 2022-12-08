Blue Mountains Gazette

Winmalee's Ian Halpin, a NSW 400m champion, is gearing up for competition next year

By B C Lewis
December 8 2022 - 12:00pm
Winmalee's Ian Halpin, a NSW 400m champion, is gearing up for competition in 2023, while also hoping to turn his years of global competition into helping other Mountains runners.

