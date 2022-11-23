Parents launch children's toy and clothes swap for climate action

A parent climate action group has launched a children's toy and clothes swap at the Mid-Mountains Community Centre.
Australian Parents for Climate Action (AP4CA) Blue Mountains organised the November 20 swap to bring parents together around shared goals to reduce waste and take better care of the planet.
AP4CA Blue Mountains co-leader Liora Ballin said: "Our first swap event was really well attended with around 50 adults and 70 children, which shows the need for practical, actionable initiatives. We are creating opportunities for parents to reduce their family's consumption in the Blue Mountains and act collectively for climate action. We all want a liveable planet for our children, young people and future generations."
Event attendees brought a mix of children's toys, books, clothes and cloth nappies to swap at the event.
Local resident Susanna Harris said: "We had a fabulous morning out. It's so rewarding to see our old baby and toddler toys, that I've carefully kept all the pieces for, finally go to new homes. To swap these toys for great condition big kid clothes was an added perk."
A4PCA Blue Mountains co-leader Jenna Condie said: "Alongside the swap, we collaborated with a range of local organisations and projects to offer further ways for families to engage in local climate action. We had sensory play, arts-based activities, music, and a book reading, all themed around protecting climate and living more sustainably. We created a lively atmosphere, which meant people stayed with us and had a chance to socialise with one another too."
Emma Heeley of Mountain Kids Sensory Play, who facilitated sensory play activities at the event, said: "Mindful play is the foundation of our small business. We go the extra mile to source ethical, sustainable and preloved treasures, and had the best time supporting the swap. The sense of community from like-minded event organisers and families, all committed to a fulfilling future for our children, really did spark joy and connection for both adults and children on the day. We look forward to supporting AP4CA again in the future."
Other partners included One Million Turtles Community Conservation Program, Cloth Bums - Greater Western Sydney, Loose Parts Press, Hands Heart & Feet, and Blue Mountains City Council's waste avoidance team.
At the event, parents and grandparents could also sign up to Australian Parents for Climate Action, which is calling for strong climate action. The next kids' clothes and toy swap is scheduled for February 19, 2023. For more details, go to https://www.ap4ca.org/blue_mountains.
