Blue Mountains Gazette

Parents launch children's toy and clothes swap for climate action

November 23 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A parent climate action group has launched a children's toy and clothes swap at the Mid-Mountains Community Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.