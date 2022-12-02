Car lovers have somewhere to enjoy their passion and still make a difference at Blue Mountains Mazda's monthly Cars and Coffee events.
Cars and Coffee is a worldwide event, usually early morning, where car fans can gather and discuss cars over coffee and food.
The dealership raised $1,000 for Thrive Family Services in their most recent event.
Cameron and Andrew Macarthur have been running Cars and Coffee at Blue Mountains Mazda in Medlow Bath for about four years.
"It's grown and grown and grown. We've seen times where we've probably had close to 200 cars at events," said Cameron.
Blue Mountains Mazda provide a BBQ for food, with all proceeds going to support Thrive Family Services.
Thrive Family Services is a not-for-profit organisation which supports children, families, and others living in the Lithgow and Blue Mountains areas.
Andrew was recruited by Thrive to join the board to offer a non-community services perspective. To date, Cameron and Andrew have raised over $20,000 for Thrive.
The pair consider it important that Cars and Coffee is welcoming to all people of all backgrounds and interests.
"A lot of car shows are very narrow in that they're one type of car, or one brand... whereas our case it's like all creeds," said Andrew.
"It's just a really fun mix of cars we look for and we get every month. It's very inclusive... everyone is welcome."
Cars and Coffee is held at Blue Mountains Mazda in Medlow Bath on the 3rd Sunday of each month, from 8-10am. The event is run in conjunction with the Mountains Historic and Performance Car Club.
