Woman, sons defend home after alleged home invasion at Winmalee

A Kingswood man has been charged over an alleged home invasion at Winmalee.
Police allege a 55-year-old woman was in her home on Hawkesbury Road about 11.30am on Monday, November 21 when she was confronted by a man who entered the home via an unlocked door and threatened her with a knife.
The man allegedly began to ransack the home where a struggle ensured between the man and the woman.
The woman's adult sons - aged 24 and 19 - went to her aid and the man fled the scene.
Police officers conducted an extensive search of the area where a 26-year-old man was arrested at 2pm on George Street, Springwood.
He was taken to Springwood Police Station and charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - people there.
The Kingswood man was refused bail to appear at Penrith Local Court on Tuesday, November 22.
The woman and her younger son suffered minor injuries that did not require medical treatment.
