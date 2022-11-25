Blue Mountains Gazette

Summer of exhibitions at Penrith Regional Gallery

Updated November 25 2022 - 4:38pm, first published 3:30pm
Macquarie MP Susan Templeman will officially open the Summer Series 2023 at Penrith Regional Gallery, with opening remarks by Patrice Sharkey, artistic director, Adelaide Contemporary Experimental, and Toby Chapman, visual arts director at Penrith Performing & Visual Arts.

