Summer of exhibitions at Penrith Regional Gallery

Macquarie MP Susan Templeman will officially open the Summer Series 2023 at Penrith Regional Gallery, with opening remarks by Patrice Sharkey, artistic director, Adelaide Contemporary Experimental, and Toby Chapman, visual arts director at Penrith Performing & Visual Arts.
The exhibition features Undercurrents, part of Water Trail, a series of exhibitions and public programs focusing on planetary and water health and has been developed in partnership with Blue Mountains Cultural Centre and Hawkesbury Regional Gallery.
Exhibiting artists include Bronwyn Bailey-Charteris, Penelope Cain, Dean Cross, Kalanjay Dhir, Bonita Ely, Maddie Gibbs, Haines & Hinterding, Venessa Possum, Latai Taumoepeau, Andrew Yip and students of the Painting Up Country program led by Dharug artist Leanne Tobin.
Also included in the Summer Series 2023 is South Australian artist Bridget Currie's landmark solo exhibition, Message from the meadow. And on display is a body of work from the gallery's collection curated by Currie.
The gallery is also pleased to present New Digs, an exhibition of artworks by No Boundaries, a group that inspires people who live with disability to experience the power of creativity.
The day will feature an artist talk, free drop-in activities for all ages, and an official opening:
Summer 2023 exhibition open day is free and on at Penrith Regional Gallery on Saturday, December 3, from 10am-3pm. The exhibition closes March 5.
