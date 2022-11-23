The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre, Q Theatre, Penrith Conservatorium and Penrith Regional Gallery are excited to announce PP&VA's 2023 season and it's nothing short of fabulous.
From local artists and stories, to classics brought to life on stage, PP&VA celebrates creativity in all its forms and is dedicated to sharing that with the community.
There's comedy, drama, music, visual arts, talks and ideas and shows for the whole family.
A snippet of what's on includes The Wharf Revue: Looking for Albanese, monthly Morning Melodies and children's shows like Possum Magic and Hamlet: Prince of Skidmark.
There are lots of laughs in store with Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow and stand-up comedy in the Q Theatre with some of Sydney's finest comedians.
Plus world class music from the likes of Omega Ensemble, Andrea Lam, Marsala and Simon Tedeschi & George Washingmachine, along with performances from the Richard Bonynge Ensemble, Penrith Youth Orchestra and Penrith Symphony Orchestra.
Drama makes a strong comeback with a stage adaptation of Colleen McCullough's Tim, some very topical work in The End of Winter, great storytelling in Wild Thing, and Bell Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, featuring an all-new soundtrack by Sarah Blasko.
Q Theatre celebrates 60 years of bringing theatre to the community and 2023 will see the return of Studio Q performance skills programs, plus The Riff: Youth Theatre Festival, Originate: Pre-Professional and Emerging Artist Program and artist residency opportunities with Q Theatre Lab and Artslab Western and North West Sydney.
Penrith Regional Gallery will open on Friday evenings for seasonal Twilight programs featuring local music, artisan markets, talks, kid's activities and an opportunity to stroll through the gallery spaces to view the array of exhibitions.
Plus, the ever-popular Open Fridays at The Joan will continue to offer a relaxed tapas lounge and entertainment including music and dance, films and trivia, and a whole lot more.
The new cafe, Table @ The Joan, features a beautiful bespoke menu, while Cafe at Lewers continues to deliver at the gallery.
