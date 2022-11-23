Penrith Symphony Orchestra and Penrith City Choir join forces to present a performance of Handel'smuch-loved masterpiece, Messiah, on December 4 at 3pm at The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre.
PSO welcomes back Luke Spicer to conduct this magnificent event, alongside four wonderful soloists.
An acclaimed violist and chamber musician, Spicer is now establishing himself as one of Australia's foremost young conductors, graduating with a Masters of Conducting from the Sydney Conservatorium and having also completed studies in Europe. He is currently principal conductor of the Sydney University Symphony Orchestra and a conductor and music director with Opera Australia.
He has appeared as guest conductor with the Tasmanian, Queensland and Canberra Symphony Orchestras.
In 2022 Spicer conducted Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia, and in 2021 conducted Bizet's Carmen for Opera Australia's National Tour.
The Messiah itself needs no introduction, being amongst Handel's most famous compositions.
Nonetheless the details surrounding its creation and history offer up some interesting facts: The composer completed the entire oratorio in just 24 days, astounding given the work has 50 movements and a score running to 260 pages.
Perhaps best known though, is the story explaining why audiences stand during the Hallelujah Chorus. Legend has it that King George II of England spontaneously stood up at the beginning of the chorus during the 1743 London premiere, prompting the rest of the crowd to follow suit.
It is in all likelihood a tall tale, but a good one, with the tradition of standing persisting to the present day. Whether yo u prefer to sit or stand during the famous chorus, Messiah offers something for everyone in a family friendly event for all ages.
If you enjoy rousing music, wonderful soloists, or just being uplifted by the sound and power of the choir, this is the concert for you.
This performance will begin at 3pm on Sunday, December 4, at the Joan. Book now at the box office on the web, thejoan.com.au, or call 4723 7600.
