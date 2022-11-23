Blue Mountains Gazette

A festive favourite returns to The Joan

Updated November 25 2022 - 11:14am, first published November 24 2022 - 9:30am
Penrith Symphony Orchestra and Penrith City Choir join forces to present a performance of Handel'smuch-loved masterpiece, Messiah, on December 4 at 3pm at The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre.

