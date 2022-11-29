Rotary's charity movie preview of The Lost King for Glenbrook

Lower Blue Mountains Rotary and Glenbrook Cinema have secured permission for a pre-release screening of The Lost King on Sunday, December 11.
Rotary President Bruce Bailey said the club and the Curran family cinema proprietors were delighted to offer the movie as a preview before the full season commences at Glenbrook on Boxing Day.
He said the usual fun and frivolity will prevail again with a combined medieval/Christmas theme for fancy dress costumes - and good prizes on offer.
Rotary International has gained special approval right across the Blue Mountains/Penrith/Parramatta/Sydney and Gosford areas for the preview screening of the The Lost King as a special fundraiser. All proceeds benefit Rotary's continuing financial support of the End Polio Now worldwide eradication campaign.
The Rotary Club has maintained ticket prices at $20 each as a reward to families and regular supporters of the Glenbrook charity nights. The price includes movie ticket, delicious finger food and liquid refreshments. Patrons are able to purchase normal sweet treats and alcoholic beverages from the cinema kiosk.
The Lost King has already been acclaimed as excellent entertainment. It is the true story of the rediscovery - by an amateur historian - of the five centuries old remains of Richard lll in a Leicester car park.
Critics have described the movie as an incredible and inspiring true story about perseverance and not taking 'no' for an answer.
The movie comes from the Oscar nominated Philomena Company and stars Sally Hawkins and Steve Coogan.
This screening is a little later due to anticipated hot weather with doors opening at 6.30pm and cinema seating at 7.45pm with the movie to commence at 8pm.
Bookings and payment online - https://www.trybooking.com/CEKIY from December 1. For special booking assistance, call Amanda on 0429 393 095.
