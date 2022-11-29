Blue Mountains Gazette

Rotary's charity movie preview of The Lost King for Glenbrook

November 30 2022 - 9:38am
Lower Blue Mountains Rotary and Glenbrook Cinema have secured permission for a pre-release screening of The Lost King on Sunday, December 11.

