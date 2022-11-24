Ever wonder why the Blue Mountains are regarded as World Heritage? Now is the chance to find out while having some fun too.
Scenic World and the Blue Mountains World Heritage Institute are celebrating the anniversary of the Mountains being recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage site by hosting ecologist guided tours on December 3 at Scenic World.
Visitors will be guided by a NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service ranger and hear from Dr John Merson, environmental conservationist and co-founder of the institute, about what makes the mountains ecologically spectacular.
After departing into the Jamison Valley on the world's steepest train, visitors will walk below the rainforest canopy and learn about the ever-evolving plants and animals unique to the World Heritage area.
The Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area is a precious and awe-inspiring natural and cultural landscape of over a million hectares. Its exceptional biodiversity and ecosystems provide clean air and water to the Greater Sydney region and a healthy escape into nature for over five million visitors a year. The Blue Mountains were added to the World Heritage list on November 29, 2000.
Dr Merson said: "The Blue Mountains is a living refuge for our continent's ancient past and rare Australian plants and animals but, like most protected areas, the region is also threatened by the climate crisis, extreme fires, droughts, development impacts, habitat degradation and species loss.
"We hope that by hosting these ecology tours we can raise awareness about the vital role we can all play in mitigating the impacts of climate change, and the urgent need to ensure that the unique ecosystems of the Blue Mountains are preserved for future generations," he said.
Scenic World's close connection with the natural environment has earned it accreditation as a Green Travel Leader by Ecotourism Australia, said managing director, Anthea Hammon.
"We are privileged to be surrounded by a sprawling World Heritage area and this is the memory we want visitors take home, but we also cannot take this for granted. In the face of unprecedented climate change, we must innovate in Australia in how we protect and embrace the natural environment in all aspects of economic recovery."
The UNESCO World Heritage list contains some of the most important examples of natural and cultural heritage in the world. Protected by international convention, they are part of a group of more than 800 treasures that include the Great Barrier Reef, Mount Everest and the Great Wall of China.
Twenty dollars from each world heritage day ticket sold on Saturday will go towards the Institute and help fund research to safeguard the future of the Blue Mountains.
Tours are available for a limited time only on December 3 and go for 1.5 hours. Tickets also include unlimited rides on the Scenic Railway, Scenic Cableway and Scenic Skyway on the day. Book tickets at scenicworld.com.au/world-heritage.
