Chance for upcoming band to perform on Blue Mountains Theatre stage

Are you a local band looking for your chance to perform live on the big stage?
As part of the Sounds of our Towns Mountain Getdown initiative by Retro Rehash and Blue Mountains Theatre, local bands and up-and-coming performers are invited to submit an entry to open the first 2023 Sounds of our Towns gig at the Springwood theatre.
For anyone keen to be the opener for Vol. 5 on April 20, 2023, here's the 'how to':
Entrants are invited to Come to Sounds of our Towns Vol. 4. on December 16 to hear the winners announced live on stage and collect their prize
Bands must have at least one member residing in the Blue Mountains to be eligible and must be in attendance at Sounds of our Towns Vol. 4 on December 16 in order to collect the prize.
Vol. 4 will feature local bands Sonori, Alia Sharp and Acid Amora. The Blue Mountains Theatre will be set up with the dancefloor front and centre for this special line-up of energetic, up-and-coming acts.
In addition to opening the April 2023 show, competition winners will also receive a voucher for a professional photo session with legendary Lona from Inertia Photography, and the promise of a paid, live performance experience.
Tickets for the Sounds of our Towns Mountains Getdown are $20/$25 and can be purchased from www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.