Ates in Blackheath has claimed a chef's hat in the Sydney Morning Herald Good Food Guide, the only Mountains restaurant to win the honour.
Ates is a Turkish word for fire, reflecting the restaurant's signature wood-fired oven, which was introduced by Phillip Searle when he ran Vulcan's on the site.
Current chef Will Cowan-Lunn (pictured), who has a fine dining pedigree with stints at Tetsuya's and as a former head chef at Rockpool Bar and Grill, has given the restaurant an "easy-going Mediterranean, Middle Eastern accent", according to the guide.
"It's the sort of food that you feel like after a day in the Mountains - wood-fired and serious but approachable, with a commitment to using local produce, ales and wine."
The guide highlighted dishes including crisp-skinned, roasted duck in a pond of burnt butter with fresh mandarins and a "fat wedge of roasted pumpkin as sweet as American pie".
It rated Ates 15/20, qualifying for a hat.
Ates manager, Rhiannon Eirth, said the team was "over the moon".
"We had the Good Food Guide in here so we were expecting a review but it was a surprise to get a hat," she said.
The Govetts Leap Road restaurant follows in the footsteps of one of its most prominent predecessors on the site, Vulcan's, then Vesta and Fumo, all playing on the theme of fire as dictated by that dominant oven.
Footnote: Another hatted restaurant this year is Amara in Bowen Mountain, which is on the eastern edge of the Blue Mountains but officially in the Hawkesbury area.
