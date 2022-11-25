Lower Mountains artist, Corinne Loxton, is opening up her gallery and studio to see her new paintings of the Warrumbungles, Wollemi and landscapes from closer to home.
At the artist's talk on Saturday December 3, she will share about the personally challenging, wonderful and mysterious process of creating these new works.
The exhibition is made up of both plein air and studio paintings. Tiny all prima sky paintings, painted swiftly to enhance the gestural spontaneity of the mark making contrast with images depicting dense bushlands, painstakingly developed over weeks.
The skies act as portals to expansive space, carrying the viewer towards other worldliness while the bush landscapes invite the viewer to cross a threshold, to travel deep within a particular place. They metaphorically enfold or entice the viewer.
"Travelling to the Warrumbungles to paint was a journey both into and beyond my comfort zone," Loxton said.
"The natural beauty and majesty of the place was enthralling. I felt joy and contentment on my hikes, watching birds flit and call, noticing the texture of bark, and the colour of rock and lichen.
"I felt compelled to paint, but surprisingly, not the views. The process of painting plein air proved both exciting and difficult and it is this and the inspiration for my recent studio work that I will speak about at the artist's talk."
The exhibition runs on December 3 and 4 at 12 Jamison Street, Blaxland from 10am-4pm. For catering purposes, RSVP for the artist's talk to www.corinneloxton.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.