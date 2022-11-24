Police are appealing for camera footage from Winmalee and Springwood residents.
Between 11:30am and 12:10pm on Monday, November 21, a man broke into a house on Hawkesbury Road, Winmalee, while armed with a knife.
The 55-year-old woman resident struggled with the man as he allegedly began to ransack the home.
The woman's adult sons - aged 24 and 19 - went to her aid and the man fled the scene.
Police officers conducted an extensive search of the area where a 26-year-old man was arrested at 2pm on George Street, Springwood.
Police suspect he walked from Valley Heights railway station to the victim's house in the morning and then walked to Springwood after the incident. He may have walked along Hawkesbury Road or a combination of back roads and bush tracks.
The offender was described as about 175cm tall, thin build, Aboriginal appearance with olive complexion, dark hair, unshaven and wearing red jumper and red/blue shorts. He was also wearing sport shoes and a baseball cap.
Police urge any residents who live or travelled between Springwood and Winmalee around the time/date of this incident to review their CCTV or dashcam footage for any images of the offender.
If you can help, please call Blue Mountains detectives on 4782 8199. The police report is number E 76079643.
Meanwhile, on the roads, motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Great Western Highway at Mount Victoria from Monday, November 28, for essential culvert maintenance work.
The work will be carried out between 7am and 5pm from Monday to Friday and is expected to take five days to complete, weather permitting.
Lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists should drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control and allow additional travel time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app or visit livetraffic.com.
