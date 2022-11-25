Blue Mountains Gazette

Mayor calls on men to be allies and end violence against women and children

November 26 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mayoral Breakfast held on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Picture supplied

About 50 members of the Blue Mountains community have gathered at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre to emphatically say 'No' to violence against women and children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.