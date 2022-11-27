Summer Reading Challenge returns to libraries

Summer wouldn't be the same without Blue Mountains Library's Summer Reading Challenge.
The challenge is returning for the 15th year and will run from December 1 to January 31.
The Summer Reading Challenge is open to children and young adults aged from 0 to 18 years. This year's theme is Story Threads, and there are great rewards for children to earn as their reading takes them on a personal adventure of their choice.
Reading and logging is easy and almost anything counts as long as it's borrowed from the library: books, picture books, magazines, eBooks, eAudiobooks, Audiobooks and graphic novels. And this year, when logging a completed sheet, children can come in and give themselves a huge cheer by hitting the giant cheer button at any library branch.
Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill said: "The Summer Reading Challenge is a fantastic initiative created by the Blue Mountains Library.
"Reading not only opens doors to hundreds of worlds, real and imagined, but it's also the key to education and even improving our mental health.
"Those who have taken part before know the value and fun this program brings. And if you haven't had the kids involved before, now is the perfect time to sign them up.
"The Summer Reading Challenge is a fun and creative way to keep our kids reading across the long school break."
From December 1 people can download digital logsheets and activity sheets from the Blue Mountains Library website or visit one of the branches to pick one up. People must be a library member to participate but joining is easy and free.
Each completed logsheet earns a $5 book voucher from local bookstores The Turning Page or Megalong Books. Earned all four vouchers? Keep reading and logging to go in the draw for a major prize. There are also special activities that count towards a further prize draw.
Visit the Library website to find out more: bmcc.nsw.gov.au/library or visit one of our branches.
