Former Wentworth Falls runner Jackson Sharp has taken out one of the highest accolades in US college sport.
Sharp was named the Big Ten Conference Men's Cross Country Athlete of the Year in November.
The former Springwood High School student led the Wisconsin Badgers to their highest placing at the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) Championships in a decade in 2022.
He was the University of Wisconsin's top finisher at the NCAA Championships on November 19, placing 16th to earn the first All-America honour of his career.
Sharp is a senior at Wisconsin University where he is studying psychology.
His accolades while growing up in the Blue Mountains included winning titles at the Combined High Schools State Athletics Championships and competing in the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas in 2017.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.