Digital roadmap helped Rob's Blue Mountains business build resilience

Blue Mountains Limousines owner Robert Spitz has benefitted from the business resilience training. Picture supplied

If Robert Spitz had known what a toll the bushfires and pandemic would have on his Blue Mountains Limousines business, he would have turned the engine off when international borders closed.

But now that he's completed the new Blue Mountains Business Resilience Roadmap - alongside 15 other local businesses - he feels more confident his transport and transfer business can survive a future disaster.

The free digital learning tool helps businesses better prepare, connect and build resilience within their communities.

A collaboration between regional business network BusinessBM and social enterprise Resilient Ready (formerly corporate2community) it features business people - including Indigenous business owners - from across the Blue Mountains sharing experiences and lessons.

Funded through a grant from the Australian and NSW Government's Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund (BLER), the Roadmap is made up of 16 modules grouped into themes: Understand Your Business, Know Your Risks, Plan Your Response and Build Your Networks.

Emma MacMahon of Dryridge Estate in the Megalong Valley, Merylese Mercieca of Blue Eco Homes in Winmalee, and Ross Purser of The Bunker Café and Restaurants in Springwood and Leura are also featured in the Understand Your Business module of the Blue Mountains Business Resilience Roadmap.

Like others in the region, Blue Mountains Limousine largely relied on tourists. When there were none, he continued to operate despite losing money.

In hindsight, Robert said, he should have closed the business until it was viable to restart.

"Now I have a trigger point: if we lose more than 70 per cent of our tourists, we go into shutdown mode, cut our outgoings as best we can and wait before gradually restarting as things get better," he said.

Robert is also aware of hidden expenses of his business, such as rising fuel costs, and adjusts his prices accordingly.

While he continued to work on his business preparedness, Rob has identified several existing income streams within the business and has a Plan B to borrow cars and pool work with other transport businesses when things go awry.

Roadmap creator Renae Hanvin said: "Preparing for disaster and building resilience involves preparing for the worst before disaster happens.



"Ask yourself: What's essential to have things to sell? What's essential to receive payments? What's essential to service customers? And what's essential to meet regulations?"

Phone Rob Spitz on 0400 500 542 or email Rob@BMLimo.com.au for more information about Blue Mountains Limousines.

