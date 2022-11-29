Support coordination ensuring better NDIS outcomes for all Advertising Feature

Finding the right services can be a problem even after NDIS funding has been approved. Picture Shutterstock

Navigating the disability sector can be daunting for many people

Over recent months much has been mentioned in the media about uncovering those less scrupulous service providers operating in the NDIS sphere.

Minister for the NDIS Bill Shorten has committed the Federal government to an inquiry and ensuring that changes are made to ensure NDIS participants are protected from fraudsters in the disability sector.

The Federal Government's plan has been welcomed by NDIS participants and providers alike.

Owner of Blue Mountains-based National Disability Coordination, Mark Ptolemy, has praised this proactive stance, saying it is a step in the right direction to ensure the viability of the scheme.

"The NDIS has given many people with disability a new outlook on life; with new options to achieve their goals and lead more fulfilled lives," Mr Ptolemy said.



"Making the scheme safer and more secure will bring about better outcomes for all involved."

While praising the government's long-term commitment, Mr Ptolemy also urged NDIS participants to seek out more immediate ways to safeguard their interactions when linking to needed services.

Support Coordination or "Coordination of Supports" as it is sometimes known, is a funded component to an NDIS Plan that assists participants to link to quality service providers who are proven and above board.

Support Coordinators assist people with NDIS plans to engage services that are professionals in the disability sector and to liaise with the NDIA, the agency that runs the NDIS.

Mr Ptolemy said support coordinators add both value and security to any engagement with the disability sector.

"Navigating the disability sector can be daunting for many people. Having a support coordinator to help you on your NDIS journey can mean accessing quality services and having peace of mind," he said.

"Support Coordinators can take the stress out of the process; they can also help shield NDIS participants from unscrupulous players in the sector. Support coordinators can be the first line of defense."