Kirinari is a recognised industry leader throughout regional NSW in providing care and community services for disadvantaged youth, the elderly, people with a disability and the broader community.
James Kilby, Kirinari's Business Development Manager based in Blue Mountains, says Kirinari's philosophy is to empower their customers to achieve full potential in their lives with comprehensive programs, innovative accommodation solutions, adaptive technology and community support.
Kirinari have undertaken extensive renovations at their new Day Program and corporate office at 41 Barton Street, Katoomba to improve accessibility and to accommodate a wide range of new and exciting Day Program activities for eligible NDIS participants.
"Our new Day Program in Katoomba is shaping up to be an exciting new option for people with a disability living in the Blue Mountains," James said.
"It's fantastic to have a space where we can now welcome all people living with disability. The new facility lets us cater for people with high support needs as well as for people with diverse needs living in the Blue Mountains."
The new centre has purpose-built communal living rooms, workshop areas, accessible facilities and entertainment spaces with formal and informal lunch areas to cater for adults from different age groups who wish to benefit from the stimulation and involvement of supported community programs.
The extensive renovations have taken longer than expected due to COVID and supply chain interruptions, but James explains that it's now on track for a new year launch.
"It's important we get the message out there, as there are many people who will benefit from the activities on offer both in the centre and out and about where our fleet of transport vehicles make it easy to access our wonderful community to explore new places and activities outside of our regular centre-based activities," he said.
Along with Kirinari's well known Furniture Restoration program, they also run art and cooking classes, gardening, ceramics and programs focused on building skills of independence such as travel and life skills.
"Our experienced and qualified staff ensure this is the perfect venue for NDIS participants looking to build their skills of independence, participate in the community and more importantly, have fun," James said.
"We love talking to people and seeing what it is they want to do then shaping a program around the individual's needs and passions."
To explore how Kirinari can help contact Jameson on 0484 601 674.
Navigating the disability sector can be daunting for many people
Over recent months much has been mentioned in the media about uncovering those less scrupulous service providers operating in the NDIS sphere.
Minister for the NDIS Bill Shorten has committed the Federal government to an inquiry and ensuring that changes are made to ensure NDIS participants are protected from fraudsters in the disability sector.
The Federal Government's plan has been welcomed by NDIS participants and providers alike.
Owner of Blue Mountains-based National Disability Coordination, Mark Ptolemy, has praised this proactive stance, saying it is a step in the right direction to ensure the viability of the scheme.
"The NDIS has given many people with disability a new outlook on life; with new options to achieve their goals and lead more fulfilled lives," Mr Ptolemy said.
"Making the scheme safer and more secure will bring about better outcomes for all involved."
While praising the government's long-term commitment, Mr Ptolemy also urged NDIS participants to seek out more immediate ways to safeguard their interactions when linking to needed services.
Support Coordination or "Coordination of Supports" as it is sometimes known, is a funded component to an NDIS Plan that assists participants to link to quality service providers who are proven and above board.
Support Coordinators assist people with NDIS plans to engage services that are professionals in the disability sector and to liaise with the NDIA, the agency that runs the NDIS.
Mr Ptolemy said support coordinators add both value and security to any engagement with the disability sector.
"Navigating the disability sector can be daunting for many people. Having a support coordinator to help you on your NDIS journey can mean accessing quality services and having peace of mind," he said.
"Support Coordinators can take the stress out of the process; they can also help shield NDIS participants from unscrupulous players in the sector. Support coordinators can be the first line of defense."
Support Coordination can be requested by NDIS participants by calling 1800 800 110. National Disability Coordination provides support coordination services locally and beyond. Call 1300 034 722 or send an email to admin@nationaldisabilitycoordination.com.au.