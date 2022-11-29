Empowered to reach their full potential with Kirinari's day program Advertising Feature

Kirinari offers participants a wide range of practical life skills as well as fun and useful and activities. Picture supplied

Our experienced and qualified staff ensure this is the perfect venue for NDIS participants looking to build their skills

Kirinari is a recognised industry leader throughout regional NSW in providing care and community services for disadvantaged youth, the elderly, people with a disability and the broader community.

James Kilby, Kirinari's Business Development Manager based in Blue Mountains, says Kirinari's philosophy is to empower their customers to achieve full potential in their lives with comprehensive programs, innovative accommodation solutions, adaptive technology and community support.

Kirinari have undertaken extensive renovations at their new Day Program and corporate office at 41 Barton Street, Katoomba to improve accessibility and to accommodate a wide range of new and exciting Day Program activities for eligible NDIS participants.

"Our new Day Program in Katoomba is shaping up to be an exciting new option for people with a disability living in the Blue Mountains," James said.

"It's fantastic to have a space where we can now welcome all people living with disability. The new facility lets us cater for people with high support needs as well as for people with diverse needs living in the Blue Mountains."

The new centre has purpose-built communal living rooms, workshop areas, accessible facilities and entertainment spaces with formal and informal lunch areas to cater for adults from different age groups who wish to benefit from the stimulation and involvement of supported community programs.

The extensive renovations have taken longer than expected due to COVID and supply chain interruptions, but James explains that it's now on track for a new year launch.

"It's important we get the message out there, as there are many people who will benefit from the activities on offer both in the centre and out and about where our fleet of transport vehicles make it easy to access our wonderful community to explore new places and activities outside of our regular centre-based activities," he said.

Along with Kirinari's well known Furniture Restoration program, they also run art and cooking classes, gardening, ceramics and programs focused on building skills of independence such as travel and life skills.

"Our experienced and qualified staff ensure this is the perfect venue for NDIS participants looking to build their skills of independence, participate in the community and more importantly, have fun," James said.

"We love talking to people and seeing what it is they want to do then shaping a program around the individual's needs and passions."