Greens hold renters' rights forum

Greens NSW hosted a Renters' Rights Forum in Faulconbridge to discuss the pressures facing Blue Mountains renters.
Dr Jenna Condie, Greens state candidate for Blue Mountains, said: "Data from NSW Fair Trading for the last three months shows that median rent is now $520 per week in the Blue Mountains. That's a 22 per cent increase in median rent over the course of the pandemic. We are therefore fast approaching, or may have already surpassed, half of all renters experiencing housing stress in our electorate.
"We urgently need solutions that directly respond to the specific local housing market conditions that our community members are facing."
The Blue Mountains Renters' Rights Forum on November 27 involved a screening of the documentary Not just another number by local housing activists and documentary filmmakers Sue Wildman and Giles Hamm.
"The film highlights the current housing crisis that renters in the local community are facing and features interviews with people who would never have imagined they would become homeless," said Ms Wildman. "Many in long-term rental properties are wondering if their homes will soon become short-term rental properties too."
First Nations artist Kerrie Miller, who has worked with local Indigenous communities for the Aboriginal Community Resource Centre, Blue Gum Women's Housing, and Healthy for Life, spoke at the forum advocating for housing security.
Dr Jenna Condie said: "There is a potential local supply of housing that can be leveraged to meet demand. There are 963 homes in the Blue Mountains currently listed for short-term holiday rental. The latest Census also documented 10.8 per cent of homes unoccupied in the area, which is higher than the state and national level. This suggests that empty homes incentives need to be seriously considered among other initiatives to create affordable housing for all community members in the Blue Mountains, particularly for the increasing number of local people who are living in precarious housing or experiencing homelessness."
Member for Newtown and Greens NSW housing spokesperson Jenny Leong said: "Just weeks ago the Greens pushed for an end to unfair, no grounds evictions so renters could have desperately needed security. Shamefully it was blocked by Labor and the Liberals.
"Politicians need to stop sitting on their hands and ignoring the renters in their community who are in crisis. We need to freeze rents and get them under control, put an end to unfair, no grounds evictions, and stop the special treatment of landlords and investors."
