Blue Mountains Gazette

Greens hold renters' rights forum

Updated December 1 2022 - 3:44pm, first published November 29 2022 - 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left to right: Sue Wildman, Jenna Condie, Kerrie Miller, Jenny Leong

Greens NSW hosted a Renters' Rights Forum in Faulconbridge to discuss the pressures facing Blue Mountains renters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.