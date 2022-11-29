Update:
Following a public appeal for assistance, the man was found safe and well at Homebush this morning. Police wish to thank the community and the media for their assistance.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the Upper Mountains.
Michael Morell, 47, was last seen leaving a property in Katoomba, about 5pm yesterday (November 29).
When Michael failed to return home and could not be contacted, officers from Blue Mountains Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Concerns are held for Michael's welfare as he lives with a medical condition which requires ongoing treatment and is non-verbal.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of thin build, with black/grey hair, and a grey beard.
He is known to frequent The Rocks, Darling Harbour, Coogee, Marrickville and Katoomba areas.
Anyone with information on Michael's whereabouts is urged to contact Blue Mountains Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
