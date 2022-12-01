Australia Day citizenship ceremony should end: Mayor Mark Greenhill

Blue Mountains City Council will ask the federal government if the council can stop holding citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day.
In 2019 the then Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued a regulation to Parliament that councils must hold citizenship ceremonies on January 26 or they could lose the right to hold them. It was sparked by some local councils who had ended citizenship events on the day out of respect for First Nations people.
Mayor Mark Greenhill said with the ending of that era of government, and the knowledge the event was "very painful" to Indigenous Australians, council wanted to urgently change it.
Council wants the ceremony to take place on the eve of the event - January 25 - instead. Invitations for the ceremony are due to go out in the next month.
The Labor mayor said the edict had been "ideological" and brought in by then Immigration Minister "Dutton a right wing twit".
"Morrison created a precedent about the day. They've gone now, they're discredited, now it's time to stop," he said.
Cr Greenhill said it wasn't about the "changing the date debate" and was a "reasonable" modification. He has liaised with Blue Mountains Indigenous elders over the issue.
"It hurts every time I have to ask elders to come [to that event]. I know it causes pain in the community and I know there are non-Aboriginal citizens who feel it."
The mayor said the council had been holding ceremonies on the day for more than 20 years, but now "people have greater awareness of past injustices".
"Not a small number of people becoming citizens every year for the last five years, have at ceremonies said, 'I wish it wasn't happening on this day'," the mayor said.
The mayor told the Gazette he would rather mark the day in quiet contemplation, acknowledging First Nations perspectives of it.
Independent and former Liberal Cr Daniel Myles called the change a "common sense approach" and "something we can give ground on".
But Liberal Cr Roza Sage strongly objected to the change, adding she had done her own straw poll with 20 per cent of respondents "indifferent" to the idea and 80 per cent "vehemently against any change" to the ceremony on Australia's national day.
"I am a first generation, fiercely proud, Australian ... the experience with citizenship ceremonies is ... to be an Australian on Australia Day [has] ... more significance."
Citizenship ceremonies are held throughout the year - with an average of 30-40 people made citizens on Australia Day in the Mountains and another 70 throughout the rest of the year.
Council voted to write to the Federal Labor Immigration Minister Andrew Giles to ask for permission to be excluded from the day. However the council has also agreed to follow any federal government orders.
"If they [the Albanese government] disagree, we will hold it on the day but we'd rather not and I'd be profoundly sad if we had to," the mayor said.
The move was passed with Cr Sage the only one to object. Crs Fisher, Schreiber and Christie were not at the meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.