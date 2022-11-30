Students and teachers at Winmalee High School have been cycling to school to raise money for disadvantaged students overseas.
The 20 participants collectively cycled more than 1,000km within their first week.
The money raised goes toward the World Bicycle Relief organisation, which donates bicycles to students and workers in developing countries.
Students and teachers have approached the challenge with enthusiasm.
"I only live a few kilometres from the school, but in riding each day I can really see my total distance starting to add up," said Year 8 SRC member Zoe Harris.
"As a regular bike rider myself, it seemed the obvious choice of charity to get behind," said coordinating teacher David Cranby.
One Year 9 student, Hannah Gianatti, set a goal of 1,000km. She has been up at 5.30am some mornings cycling 40km before school, and believes she will even exceed her ambitious goal.
The school is working toward a goal of $5,000.
"It's a great way to increase the kids' fitness and sense of school community, in coming together to support such a worthy cause," said Mr Cranby.
Nearly one billion people in rural areas of the world live far from a paved road and need to walk for miles each day to survive. Access to bicycles helps students and workers access school or perform essential services in their community.
The Trek Bicycle company will be matching any donations made through their website to World Bicycle Relief until December 31, up to $500,000USD.
Winmalee High School will be submitting their final donation to Trek Bicycle by December 16. You can donate to the school's fundraiser through the "Make a Payment" section of their website at https://winmalee-h.schools.nsw.gov.au/payment.html#/student-details.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.