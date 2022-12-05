Blue Mountains Gazette

Leura and Katoomba residents have been waiting for years for Cliff Drive to be fixed

JC
By Jennie Curtin
December 5 2022 - 5:30pm
Leura and Katoomba residents made their wishes known at a recent protest rally: Reopen Cliff Drive was the message to council.

Local News

