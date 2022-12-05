Leura and Katoomba residents made their wishes known at a recent protest rally: Reopen Cliff Drive was the message to council.
The road which links Leura and Katoomba via a scenic route has been closed since March 2020 after a massive landslip threw debris down the slope and on to the road near Leura Cascades.
Although the landslip was cleared and the road reopened to pedestrians and cyclists in June 2021, it remains closed to vehicles.
The issue is a culvert underneath the road near Leura Cascades, which has been deemed unsafe and will cost more than $4 million to fix.
Council has now announced it has the money, thanks in part to two state government grants, and hopes work will start on repairs next March.
At the rally, Ron Powell, a Leura building designer, read out an email from council which said the culvert was one of the "highest priority" projects but also posed some of the "highest risks".
The email said council had completed multiple risk and options reviews, internally and with its design and peer review consultants.
The major risk the project faced would be if there was another period of very heavy rainfall after the culvert had been removed and before it could be replaced. This could trigger catastrophic erosion in a highly sensitive environmental area, council said.
Leura Community Alliance chairman, Rod Stowe, said that reopening Cliff Drive was the most important issue in Leura.
"It's one of the most popular tourist drives in the Blue Mountains and leads to one of the most popular locations in Leura - Leura Cascades.
"It's a vital corridor as an alternative to the Great Western Highway, which can be closed when accidents happen. Even Gang Gang Street [in Katoomba] has been blocked with a landslip.
"And it's an important corridor for businesses. People going to the Cascades also come to the Mall, shop and use local businesses."
Mr Stowe also said the community had been "very patient" but the culvert needed "prompt attention. We just don't think there is the motivation in council."
The mayor, Mark Greenhill, told the Gazette in November: ""The fact is the funds are now available for Cliff Drive and the work is going to proceed."
A petition was started at the rally and signed by 70 people on the day.
It called on council to "urgently attend to the repair and reopening of Cliff Drive ... and to publicly announce an early date for commencement and completion of the work required to achieve this outcome.
"This should include any interim arrangements that would enable the passage of vehicular traffic."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.