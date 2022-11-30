Blue Mountains Gazette

Call for old spectacles to be recycled to someone in need

November 30 2022 - 12:30pm
Clear out some unwanted stuff and help someone else - that's the message from optometrists who are seeking pre-loved glasses or sunglasses to be recycled to a person in need.

