Clear out some unwanted stuff and help someone else - that's the message from optometrists who are seeking pre-loved glasses or sunglasses to be recycled to a person in need.
An estimated 75 per cent of Mountains households have at least one pair of optical or sunglasses that they no longer use.
Enter Specsavers Australia in partnership with Lions Recycle for Sight. The two have launched a campaign to collect 200,000 pairs of glasses.
Local Katoomba Specsavers retail partner, Gayna Patricia Hancock-Marvin, said that this time of year is a fantastic time to think about donating glasses.
"We see a huge influx of people wanting to use their health insurance benefits to purchase a new pair of glasses. We'd love to see more people donating their old specs in store so they can benefit people in need."
Specsavers is now into its fourth year of the recycling program, which sees quality glasses and sunglasses being delivered to people in need overseas.
In 2018, Lions Recycle for Sight sent 334,860 pairs of refurbished spectacles to 20 destinations.
The World Health Organisation has found that one billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they need for conditions like short and far sightedness, glaucoma and cataracts.
Additional research shows that almost of one in five Aussies will be buying a new pair of optical or sunglasses this year - adding to the older or pre-loved glasses sitting at home which are perfect for donating.
While some discarded specs will collect dust, as many as one in four, or 4.5 million people, are simply just throwing them in the bin.
"We've loved being able to directly work with the community in helping them to recycle their older pairs of glasses," said Ms Hancock-Marvin. "It's such a great feeling - being able to tangibly see the impact that you're making."
All pre-loved glasses that are sent to Lions Recycle for Sight from Specsavers are quality tested, cleaned, categorised and boxed according to prescription. The best of the glasses collected are provided to charity, while the rest of the glasses are recycled.
Over the past four years, Specsavers Australia has donated over 700,000 pairs in partnership with Lions Recycle for Sight.
To head in store to donate any of your own pre-loved glasses, visit Specsavers Katoomba at 98 Katoomba S or visit https://www.specsavers.com.au/stores for more information.
