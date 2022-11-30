If you are a lover of classical music, nothing could say Christmas more than the Bach Magnificat combined with a selection of carols. Phoenix Choir is joined by professional soloists, trumpet, organ and the Kanimbla String Quartet for its Christmas concert on Saturday, December 10.
"I am delighted to have assembled a lovely group of soloists to complement the choir,"
said the choir's musical director, Amy Moore, who has used her contacts in the Song Company to secure some rising stars.
Soprano Chloe Lankshear, contralto Olivia Payne, tenor Elias Wilson and bass Andrew O'Connor are young conservatorium graduates with a few years of experience developing their singing careers in opera, concert performance and vocal ensembles. They sing the delicate solo and duet numbers which intersperse the choruses in the Bach Magnificat and they will also add to the fun for some of the carols.
Trumpeters are much in demand in December so Phoenix are delighted that Baroque trumpeter Simon Wolnizer will join the chorus to bring drama to the big moments.
The Magnificat deserves its popularity, showing J.S. Bach at his most splendid and ornate in half an hour of joyous Christmas celebration.
Phoenix Choir will perform the Bach Magnificat and carols from around the world at 3pm on Saturday, December 10, in the Phillips Hall, Gardiner Crescent, Blackheath. Tickets $40/$35 from phoenixchoir.org.au/tickets or at the door.
