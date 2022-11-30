Blue Mountains Gazette

Bach Magnificant with the Phoenix Choir in Blackheath

Updated December 2 2022 - 10:34am, first published November 30 2022 - 12:42pm
If you are a lover of classical music, nothing could say Christmas more than the Bach Magnificat combined with a selection of carols. Phoenix Choir is joined by professional soloists, trumpet, organ and the Kanimbla String Quartet for its Christmas concert on Saturday, December 10.

