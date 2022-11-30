Blue Mountains Gazette

State government rules out changing Blue Mountains boundaries in push to raise Warragamba Dam wall

By Damien Madigan
November 30 2022 - 6:00pm
Warragamba Dam wall. Picture by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

The state government has ruled out seeking to change the boundaries of the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage area in order to raise the Warragamba Dam wall.

