The state government has ruled out seeking to change the boundaries of the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage area in order to raise the Warragamba Dam wall.
NSW lands and water minister Kevin Anderson issued a statement on November 30 saying the government has "no plans to request a change to the boundaries of the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage area from the Commonwealth Government".
His comments followed speculation the government could pursue an "administrative change" as a way of pushing through the controversial plan.
The Blue Mountains Conservation Society and Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill both condemned this possibility.
Their concerns followed the release of a report by WaterNSW which states the government is not required to comply with World Heritage Committee decision under the relevant state and federal environmental protection acts.
The WaterNSW 'Preferred Infrastructure Report' about the 'Warragamba Dam Raising states: "It is noted that the World Heritage Operational Guidelines... provide for modifications to the boundaries of World Heritage properties," as a method of avoiding "adverse heritage impacts".
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said on Monday, November 28: "What we have here is a state government that is going rogue. If this project was okay under state, federal and international environmental legislation and governance, then an extreme measure like a boundary shift would not be necessary."
The Blue Mountains Conservation Society also strongly condemned any suggestion the dam wall raising proposal could avoid World Heritage obligations through administrative changes to the current World Heritage boundary.
They said this fear was coming at a time when an expansion of the national heritage listed Greater Blue Mountains area was under consideration.
"National heritage listing is a precursor to possible future World Heritage status," said Madi Maclean, President of Blue Mountains Conservation Society. "A larger area would better protect the threatened species and communities which the state government says it wants to protect."
In a statement, the society said the dam wall raising proposal, if approved, will destroy significant parts of wilderness rivers and inundate over a thousand hectares of the World Heritage Greater Blue Mountains Area.
"Raising the dam wall would enable further unsustainable housing development on flood prone land in Western Sydney. It would not solve the problem of flooding in Western Sydney and climate change will make flood events more common and severe," said Ms Maclean
But Mr Anderson defended the proposal in his statement to the Gazette: "The preferred infrastructure report states that the project has been designed to avoid impacts on the World Heritage area, and would inundate less than 0.03 per cent of the total World Heritage area.
"We are confident the project will comply with all legislative requirements," he said.
"The NSW Liberals and Nationals are working towards flood mitigation solutions while Labor has no plans to protect lives and property in western Sydney."
